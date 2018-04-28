Storm men looking for first win of competition

HOOP DREAMS: Lismore Storm men's basketball team coach Nathan Darby said the team played brilliantly in 2017 and he expects them to achieve great results in 2018.

HOOP DREAMS: Lismore Storm men's basketball team coach Nathan Darby said the team played brilliantly in 2017 and he expects them to achieve great results in 2018. Alison Paterson

THE Lismore Storm men's team will look to break its duck in Sunshine Conference basketball against the Byron Beez tonight.

The Storm have lost by eight points or less in both games.

Defensively they have done well, restricting the opposition scoring and bringing great intensity.

For patches in both outings the Storm have been the better team - they just need to extend that throughout the game.

Coach Nathan Darby said Lismore was looking to try a few new things against Byron in a bid to get on the winners' list.

"We've definitely had a look at Byron and what they bring to the table,” he said.

"They're a tall and physical team so we are looking to combat that with a few tricks.”

The Storm will try to run at a quick pace against Byron's bigs but with a new-found consistency and composure at the offensive end of the court.

"I'm pretty happy with our defence so far this season,” Darby said.

"We just need to focus on our lapses in judgement in attack and limit those.”

In a physical match-up, it will be up to Lismore's tall timber to play strongly.

Young gun Jasper Hedges-Makings will need to be dominant on the rebounds and use his size and strength to get under the skin of the Beez.

Jacob Leu looms as a threat from the three-point line as Lismore looks to force the big men of Byron to run.

The game will tip off at 6pm at the Lismore Basketball Stadium.