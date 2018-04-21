Storm keen to bounce back

THE Lismore Storm men's and women's teams will be looking to bounce back from first-round losses when the Sunshine Conference comes to the Lismore Basketball Stadium today.

For the men, it's a game that is always played with fire and physicality from both sides.

Grafton, the defending Sunshine Conference champions, are a strong and well-drilled team.

They have a new coach and scored a big win over Byron Bay first-up.

Lismore went back to the drawing board after their loss.

Coach Nathan Darby is happy with what the squad have been showing at training.

"After that loss the boys got straight back into training and worked hard,” he said.

"There was a real positivity from everyone and that's exactly what I wanted to see.

"We've played our first game and it's obvious where teams are going to look to limit us and attack. We've worked on particular plays and sets to combat this.”

A big game is expected from Dale Bailey, who will come into some big minutes with a few players away. His offensive spark will be badly needed.

It is also hoped big Gus Eveston can come out of his shell and add to his rebound tally.

The women have also put in a lot of work at training.

Kiara Richardson will be a focal point in attack and in defence.

The Grafton women are very structured in attack so Lismore will look to shake that up with speed and unpredictability.

Mikaela Pienacki will need to stay out of foul trouble for the Storm and use her controlled aggression to rattle some Vikings cages.

The women's game today is scheduled to tip off at 4.30pm followed by the men about 6pm.