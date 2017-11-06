Storm 'destroyed everything in its path' at Alstonville home

Update 11am: THE Richmond-Tweed SES says their volunteers were called to 54 jobs in the wake of last night's storm.

Thirty of the call-outs were in the Ballina area, with eight jobs in Lismore and 10 in Woodburn. The remaining jobs were scattered across the region.

Community engagement coordinator Janet Pettit said most of the jobs were related to leaking roofs.

"This is a good reminder for people to check their gutters today while the sun is still shining," she said.

"Check your roof and clear your gutters as this is one of the main causes for water leaking into roof cavities causing ceiling damage."

Original story 10am: ONE of the storm cells which hit the Northern Rivers last night has left a trail of destruction at an Alstonville property.

Jacquie McCalman said they had a 21st birthday at their home on Saturday night, and there was still a marquee set up on their tennis court last night ahead of its scheduled pick up today.

"In the height of the storm last evening the marquee was lifted - frame, concrete anchors and all - and carried across our property, taking and destroying everything in its path while dropping concrete anchor weights like WWII bombs," she said.

Storm damage at Alstonville. Marc Stapelberg

"The tennis court fence and lights have been destroyed ... the light pole is at a 45 degree angle. The pool pump was destroyed.

"Everything in the marquee, which was due to be picked up by party hire today, has been destroyed.

"We have concrete anchors completely embedded in the ground where they dropped, buried probably 18 inches deep."

Just last week the family had a "The Block-type" of yard renovation and transformation, with all heads on deck to lay pavers and do the landscaping.

Ms McCalman said it the storm damage was "pretty tragic".

But it could have been a lot worse.

"Twenty-four hours earlier the marquee would have had 150 people in it, and a live band, so we are very lucky as it could have been much much worse," she said.

"Where the marquee came down was where people were camped overnight, and where the cars were parked for the party."