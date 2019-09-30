Storm cloud hangs over Vikings after tough defeat to Lismore

HUSSLE: Lismore Storm's Jacob Leu tries top get the ball away in a scramble against Grafton Vikings last year.

BASKETBALL: The Grafton Vikings suffered their third straight loss in the Sunshine Basketball Conference on Saturday with a 48-83 defeat to second placed Lismore Storm.

Vikings coach Nathan Martin had hope his side could turn their fortunes around at the Grafton Sports Centre but things couldn't have gone much worse on home court.

"It was terrible, it wasn't what we needed at all,” Martin said.

"We didn't get off to great start. It was hard to pinpoint what it was that went wrong, a lot of it came down to a lack of effort, we didn't put in.”

The Vikings have fallen by 30 points or more in their last two games after only trailing by a few baskets at the half.

Martin said while they kept their opponents score down, they struggled to score themselves.

"We kept them to 35 points at half time and we were happy with that but we really struggled to find points in that one,” he said.

"They came out in the third quarter and hit a lot of three-pointers which really blew the game out.”

Grafton were looking to snap out of the slump they were in and Martin said they were confident coming into the game that has sent them back to square one.

"After the Ballina (Breakers) game we had a good talk and worked out what we needed to do. We had two weeks off working hard in training and we were confident we had turned the corner but we still have a lot of work to do.” he said.

"We've got Byron Beez next week in our last game of the season, they'll be tough but we've got to start again and see what we can come up with.”

The Vikings will play in the finals but will need to take on either Lismore or Byron in an away semi-final.

"I think it's a good thing, we'll know what to expect off them and it's chance to put it behind us. I know we're capable of beating them so we won't drop our heads,” he said.