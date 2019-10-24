Menu
HOOP DREAMS: Looking to dunk, Lismore Storm forward guard Sam Mitchell out-manoeuvres the Grafton Vikings in a match leading up to the semi-finals in the 2019 Sunshine Conference.
Sport

Storm brewing for Sunshine Conference

Alison Paterson
by
23rd Oct 2019 11:44 AM
THEY'RE men on a mission.

Just because no team has ever taken out back-to-back wins for the Sunshine Conference doesn't mean Lismore Storm men's basketball squad isn't planning to break a record.

After winning last year against defending premiers Byron Bay in an 83-65 thumping, Lismore Storm aren't taking their eyes off the ball.

Storm's playing coach Nathan Darby said his team are on fire leading up to the semi-finals tip-off against the Grafton Vikings this Saturday at 6pm at their newly re-vamped stadium.

He's determined to see the team get through and take on the winner of the other semi-final after the Byron Bay Bees play at home to the Ballina Brakers.

"We finished second in the lead-up,” he said.

"While Storm has beaten Grafton both times we played them, it's always a physical and close game; we have the target on our backs and I know everyone wants to knock us off.”

Darby who plays guard said the team have been putting in the hard yards.

"There's a real depth to our team, Grafton have a few good shooters so without giving anything away, we have plans on how to shut them down,” he said

"We will play hard defence, have worked out some plays to use in pressure situations and we have a few big guys to help with the rebounds, some pretty tall and talented guards to take advantage height mis-mtaches.”

However, the loss of three players, including captain Ben Wilton who is out with a broken arm, means the team will be working hard to fill the gaps.

"Talented player Cameron Bosel hurt his arm playing basketball at school which is a shame,” Darby said.

"And Maddox Parsons has been picked for a Gold Coast representative side for Trinity College so he will also be out.”

Darby said the team will comprise guards Jordy Pethers, Paolo Galea, Jacob Leu, Nathan Darby, Lachlan Keyte and Ryan Swift , Forward / Centres Scott Amor (acting captain), Zac Knight, and Forward / Guards Sam Mitchell and Dylan Moss.

Tip off is 6pm and entry is by gold coin donation.

basketball grafton vikings lismore lismore storm sunshine conference
Lismore Northern Star

