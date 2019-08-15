Storm boss fires back at ‘Sydney lies’

Melbourne have again come under fire for their tactics in the ruck. Picture: Darren Pateman

MELBOURNE Storm chief executive Dave Donaghy has hit out at Sydney-centric NRL clubs sending "mistruths down the highway" after the club was accused of not playing "in the spirit of the game".

South Sydney football boss Shane Richardson said his side was "not happy" after Storm front row forward Nelson Asofa-Solomona was cleared of a "crusher tackle" on Rabbitohs opponent Dean Britt.

The NRL Match Review Committee threw out the tackle, finding Asofa-Solomona applied "pressure with his arm to the head/neck" of Britt but "did release his grip".

Richardson said South Sydney were "furious" at the Storms' tactics and were not the only ones.

"The Storm are simply the best at slowing down, lying on and wrestling in tackles," Richardson told Fox Sports on Wednesday.

"We're not the only club who thinks it's gone too far. Something needs to be done.

"Who invented the crusher tackle, who invented the chicken wing, who invented the rolling pin?"

Donaghy labelled the comments "ridiculous", saying he could not sit back and ignore "some of the lies that are being perpetuated up in Sydney".

"I'm not sure Shane would believe those comments himself," Donaghy told the Herald Sun.

"I think they are ridiculous. He probably should have had a cup of tea and lie down before making some of those comments.

"We've not changed the way that we play the last few weeks particularly and we're not going to change it either for the next four games that we've got."

Donaghy said Melbourne Storm players knew the rules and were playing by them.

"It's a fast-paced collision sport played by big men at really fast speeds," he said.

"Accountability has never been greater in our game with the scrutiny. The game has also never been safer. For our players who step outside the line, they're going to get penalised. They know that.

"It's a great game coming up at AAMI Park on Saturday night so the focus should be on that. But instead we are talking about these ridiculous comments of people trying to deflect some pressure.

"This is all white noise. It comes up every year this time. Same song, different singer. Our footy guys have their eyes on the prize and they'll be doing their job and staying focused on what's important.

The top-of-the-table Storm host third-placed Canberra Raiders on Saturday from 5.30pm.