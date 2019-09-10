Stories on the big screen now more accessible at this cinema

THERE'S nothing quite like a trip to the pictures.

And that experience will be a bit more accessible for those with hearing difficulties at Byron Bay's Palace Cinemas.

The cinema has introduced subtitles, or open captioning, for some screenings.

Manager Eli Ayo said with one in six people experiencing hearing loss, it was important for them to establish a more inclusive cinema experience.

"We hope to be able to provide more viewing times with open captions once more people come to the sessions, so we want to get the word out that we are providing this service", Mr Ayo said.

"We would also like to create awareness to the general public about why we feel the need to show some films with open captions as we want our cinema to promote inclusion for everyone and diminish barriers to community participation for people with disabilities."

He said Palace Cinemas also provides wheelchair access, lifts, accessible toilets and enough room for wheelchairs in each of their cinemas.

The cinemas hold an 11am baby-friendly session each Wednesday.

Open caption sessions will be held at 10.30am each Tuesday.