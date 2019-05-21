Storage sheds the latest hot property

HEALTHY BUSINESS: To meet community demand, Ian and Tamsin Jackson opened Goonellbah Storage in Holland St in May 2019.

HEALTHY BUSINESS: To meet community demand, Ian and Tamsin Jackson opened Goonellbah Storage in Holland St in May 2019. Alison Paterson

AFTER Tamsin Jackson became ill with Parkinson's disease, her husband Ian decided to quit his day job as a plumber to open a new storage facility in Lismore.

A former plumber, Mr Jackson said his family was his priority, so decided to open Goonellabah Storage to allow him to earn an income and have the time to care for his wife as she undergoes treatment for the debilitating disease.

"At Goonellabah Storage there's 36 sheds of various sizes, each shed has insulation and we have installed a 6.6 kilowatt solar power system which sends excess energy back into the grid,” he said.

"There's also 24-hour access to the units with security, motion sensors and live-stream cameras.”

Mrs Jackson said the variety of items people chose to store is fascinating.

"With the majority of units being six by three metres, there's room for possessions as large as a caravan to as small as a sewing machine,” she said.

"People also store everything from cars, tools and sentimental items to excess possessions.”

LJ Hooker staff Julie Cameron and Rob Menin said they were thrilled to be managing the leasing for the couple.

Mr Menin who runs a similar storage facility in Alstonville, said the new business is badly needed as there's a genuine shortage of storage sheds in the region.

"”There is a serious need for storage sheds in town with no vacancies elsewhere,” he said.

"These get snapped up really quickly.

"We know people in areas including Casino and Tenterfield who have opened storage units and they have no vacancies.”

Mr Jackson said he was grateful to the builder, Peter Caldwell Constructions

He said they selected their leasing agent after speaking with a number of other business to manage the leasing of the units.

"We already had a good relationship with LJ Hooker, we have known them for years,” he said.

Units at at Goonellabah Storage, 39 Holland St, Goonellabah are advertised as being available from $20 to $53 per week, contact 6621 2387.