Stopping cane toads in their tracks

HOPPING GOOD IDEA: Landholders west of the Summerland Way are encouraged to submit expressions of interest to survey and trap cane toads to help Landcare understand more about local cane toad populations. Max Fleet BUN010216TOAD2

THEY'RE amongst the most vile creatures to walk, or hop, across the earth.

Cane toads are an invasive, introduced species, slowly creeping their way across Australia, and local landholders are encouraged to register in order to help stop their spread.

The Border Ranges - Richmond Valley Landcare Network is calling landholders west of the Summerland Way to register to survey and trap cane toads.

Landcare said cane toads are rapidly spreading west across our region and can adversely affect Australian ecosystems.

Cane toads are toxic to native predators, compete with and prey upon native species, are dangerous to pets and can spread disease, while being poisonous to native wildlife and pets at all stages of their lifecycle.

Landcare said property surveys will help the organisation understand more about cane toad populations in the area.

"Information is power in the fight to control this invasive pest," a Landcare statement said.

For more information or register an expression of interest, call the Border Ranges - Richmond Valley Landcare office on 6632 3722 or 0424 031 999.