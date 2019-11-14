‘Stop this madness’: Fenech’s dire warning

Stop this madness.

That's the grave message from former triple world boxing champion Jeff Fenech, who has launched an attack on Australian trainers and referees, claiming their reluctance to stop fights or sparring sessions is leading to brain damage and even death.

"It's madness - it's crazy," Fenech told The Daily Telegraph. "I know fighters who have been knocked down - and then down again - but get back up, drink some water and get straight back into it again."

Jeff Fenech sparring Darren Miller in 1996.

In an explosive interview, Fenech:

- Claimed some boxers were being concussed up to three times a week while sparring;

- Urged concussed fighters to be banned from sparring or boxing for between four to six weeks and have immediate brain scans;

- Acknowledged fighters were their own worst enemy, declaring: "We are prepared to die in the ring;"

- Revealed plans to tour Australia and speak with trainers about concussion;

- Called for defibrillators, doctors and ambulances to be present at every fight.

Fenech's stance comes less than a week after fighter Dwight Ritchie died while sparring in Melbourne.

While there is no suggestion that Ritchie's training staff were to blame for his death, Fenech said he had a broader concern about the role of trainers and referees generally.

"When they are punching the crap out of each other, nobody says a word," Fenech said.

"When they are dropped, concussed or rocked, nobody stops and looks after them.

"I've been through this, I've been part of it all, and it's time we all changed.

"We have to start thinking about the welfare of the fighter, and not just for 2019 but for 2039.

"Some of these guys are getting concussed two and three times a week, some more if they are sparring a lot. Wow, it's scary.

"We are prepared to die, we know that when we step in the ring. If we weren't tough and didn't have egos as big as the Harbour Bridge, we wouldn't fight.

Dwight Ritchie tragically died while sparring with fighter Michael Zerafa. Picture: AAP

"But it's up to the trainer to have the respect to say, "Listen champ, this is too much for you today, you're getting hurt and I'm stopping it - that's it'.

"Boxing has this group of people that think they are all better than each other. 'I know more than him' or 'what does he know?' We need to all sit down together and everyone can put in their two bobs' worth.

"We have to care about the boxer and have a protocol and set of rules in place where the referee, trainers and judges know that if a bloke is getting his head belted in, stop the fight.

"Look after the bloke, let him fight another day. It's long overdue."

Jeff Fenech is currently battling his own serious health issues. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Fenech, arguably Australia's greatest boxer, is having his own medical tests for possible brain surgery.

He said trainers had long sent boxers back into the ring prematurely after concussion.

"That's one million per cent," Fenech said.

"They say 'he's as tough as nails' and then let him cop punishment after punishment.

"I've dished it out but didn't know the ramifications back then. Now I do.

"I have some young boxers and I would hate to think I was part of making their later life uncomfortable and have their families looking after them.

"It's general common sense when you see somebody punching the hell out of someone, you say 'it's not our day'. When you see someone's legs go or their eyes go, they are rocked, or they get dizzy, that's a concussion.

"You need four to six weeks of rest after a concussion. Some of these blokes spar the next day after being knocked out.

"Everyone should pretend they are looking after their son. Would they like it?

"In our sport, you try to knock people out. If they get knocked out, they should have brain scans.

"They should have physicians there before they fight again. This is a life we are talking about."

Fenech wants to tour Australia with promoter Dean Lonergan to discuss concussion.

"We're going to try and organise to travel the whole of Australia and have seminars with every trainer,'' he said.

"We need to all sit together and everyone will have their input. We have to do what's right for the fighter.

"Every fight night and gym should have a defibrillator there - they cost less $2000.

"We have to support the boxers. It's something we all need in our gyms. What's $2000 when you can save a life."