'Stop the highway': Greens MP wants koala investigation

There are ongoing concerns about how the highway upgrade is impacting the koala population.

There are ongoing concerns about how the highway upgrade is impacting the koala population. Sue Whiteman

CONSTRUCTION of the Pacific Highway upgrade should be stopped until an investigation is conducted into the deaths of four koalas at Meerschaum Vale, says Greens MP for Ballina Tamara Smith.

Ms Smith sent out a press release on Wednesday night saying she has seen evidence of the koala deaths.

"I am saddened and appalled at the loss of Ballina's koalas, not through disease but as a result of traffic and the disruption caused by highway construction,” she said.

"One koala was run over by a vehicle near the Eaton's Quarry site, one died as a result of not being able to find enough food near the Thurgates Lane site, a joey died after its mother went missing by Wardell Rd and another died after wandering onto farmland where koalas have not been seen for 20 years.

"These koalas have been displaced by the cutting down of habitat at Meerschaum Vale, they have become disorientated by removal of food trees and distressed by increased vehicle noise, dust, rock blasting and heavy vibration rollers.”

But Roads Minister Melinda Pavey has slammed the Greens for "spreading misinformation and scaremongering about koala deaths along the Pacific Highway”.

Mrs Pavey said the government was taking strong action to protect koalas across the entire state and had been working closely with Friends of the Koala to ensure the population was protected and maintained as the Pacific Highway upgrade continued.

"Any criticism of the government is a criticism of Friends of the Koala Group,” Mrs Pavey said.

This comment has concerned the president of the Friends of the Koala group, Ros Irwin.

"That makes it look as though we are partners in the project which we are not,” she said.

"From our perspective anyone is allowed to criticise the project ... we fought that route for 12 years.”

Ms Irwin said the Friends of the Koala had been involved in interest group discussions, and offered suggestions about what could be done to help protect the koala population.

But she was clear about their organisation being an independent voice.

"I have asked for an explanation. We are not partners in the project,” Ms Irwin said.

"We are very concerned about the koalas.

"There will be an impact on the koalas, we know that.”

According to Mrs Pavey the government had revegetated 130ha of land with 95,000 koala feed trees.

"We have also installed 10km of koala fencing, and since its installation there have been no reports of koala deaths in those areas,” she said.

Mrs Pavey also said every construction worker on the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade project had undergone induction training to ensure a zero harm approach to koalas.

"So far, 2300 workers have been inducted,” she said.

"We also have koala first aid kits provided by the project ecologist and environmental advisors, Jet the koala detection dog and there is also a 'koala spotter's award' for construction workers.”