Stop the highway campaign to save 'Gympie Pyramid'

ANCIENT ORIGINS CLAIM: Land rights activist Wit-boooka shows rock indentations which he says were used by his Aboriginal ancestors to grind and prepare seeds and other foods at Rocky Ridge, in the path of the planned Bruce Highway by-pass of Gympie. Patrick Woods

GYMPIE land rights activists have launched a fund raising campaign to block the Bruce Highway by-pass and protect a claimed sacred site and place of healing.

The campaign is the latest development in a land rights campaign by Gympie activist Wit-boooka, currently facing trial over an alleged violent confrontation with Gympie region Mayor Mick Curran and CEO Bernard Smith at the Gympie Regional Council's Mary St office (which Wit-boooka claimed was Aboriginal property).

Fundraiser and co-accused Diane Djaki Widjung has launched a fund raising effort aiming to accumulate $30,000 for legal action to delay the by-pass project, pending a public assessment of the cultural significance of the Rocky Ridge site, also known as the Gympie Pyramid and by the activists as Djaki Kundu.

"The Kabi guardians of Djaki Kundu are appealing for urgent help to save an important piece of ancient history," she said.

"Djaki Kundu is an ancient and sacred healing site... situated in Bunya Country near Gympie.

"Many people from all over the world visit here and many claim they have been healed," she said.

"Kabi elders and guardians of the site have inherited a religious and spiritual Djakurpa tribal law responsibility to protect the sacred site, which was built thousands of years ago by Kabi ancestors.

"Elders are distressed government authorities plan to destroy most of the site and its ancient relics to upgrade a highway," she said.

The campaign claims to have raised nearly $1000 in its first seven days, she said.