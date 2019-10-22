'Stop taking photos of me, I'm going to ... bash you'

The offender smoked so much ice before he was arrested he 'struggled to breath', according to police.

A WOMAN who filmed two people acting suspiciously outside here friend's house was menaced by one of the pair, who demanded she hand over the phone.

An Ipswich Court this week heard the young man was Dane Allen, who threatened to bash her after when he realised she was filming him.

The court heard when police spotted Allen the next day at North Ipswich behind the wheel of a stolen Toyota Camry, he was high on ice and refused to stop, forcing police to deploy stingers.

Sitting in the dock at Ipswich Magistrates Court, Dane Jacob Allen, 19, of Moore's Pocket, pleaded guilty to 13 offences including demanding property with menace at Booval on April 8; two charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle on April 9; evading police; failing to stop for police on Tuesday April 9; driving under the influence; unlawful use of a motor vehicle; stealing; wilful damage; attempting to enter a dwelling and commit theft; and driving unlicensed.

The Toyota Camry driven by Allen had been stolen at Dinmore the day before he was apprehended.

Prosecutor with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions Victoria Adams said Allen had spent more than six months in jail on other matters, but could declare 23 days as time already served on the charges before the court.

Ms Adams said it was 11am on April 8 when a woman saw a male and female acting suspiciously near a Dudley St unit complex at Booval. She started to film the pair.

Allen then walked up to her car saying "stop taking photos of me, I'm going to f---ing bash you".

The woman got back into her car with Allen threatening to bash her. The court was told his fist was raised and he demanded her mobile phone three times.

Prosecutor Acting Sergeant Bernard Elmore said Allen was 18 at the time. and

Sgt Elmore said the two dangerous operation of motor vehicle offences were the most serious.

"The course of (driving) conduct was appalling and done in peak hour traffic. He drove to avoid apprehension by police," he said.

The pursuit of the Camry took place in North Ipswich, with police saying he'd driven onto the wrong side of the road on Pine St during peak hour, with heavy traffic and pedestrians in the area.

Despite police sirens and flashing lights Allen, who had a female passenger, did not stop, even overtaking other cars.

With its tyres deflated the Camry finally stopped on Lamington Pde.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Allen had a diagnosis of ADHD and mild autism.

The court heard he was in the fortunate position of having very supportive parents who were present in the courtroom.

"He recognises that he needs to get a job. He is a very young man and physically can work," Mr Fairclough said.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said Allen failed to comply with a previous supervised probation order, noting his dangerous driving could have resulted in death or permanent injury.

"You told police that you took a lot of methamphetamine, and smoked it before driving. You were affected by it (when arrested) and struggling to breathe as a consequence."

Allen was sentenced to nine months jail for the dangerous driving offences, attempted burglary and unlawful use of a stolen car.

He received lesser sentences on the other charges.

He received 50 days jail for evading police, and was fined $500 for breach of a probation order.

Allen's jail terms will be suspended from November 14, with his driver's licence disqualified for two-and-a-half years.