Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Smoke and steam are discharged from chimneys and cooling towers at a coal-fired power plant in Jiyuan city, central China's Henan province, 30 October 2016.
Smoke and steam are discharged from chimneys and cooling towers at a coal-fired power plant in Jiyuan city, central China's Henan province, 30 October 2016. Wen Jie
Opinion

Stop mucking about, build more coal-fired power stations

15th Aug 2018 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DESPITE all we have read and heard, the cost of electricity is constantly increasing and promises of a reduction, often because the "renewables" (wind and solar) have not and never would be able to do it.

It really is time our governments got together and determined to construct more coal-fired power stations, and probably some nuclear-powered ones too, because until someone discovers a better/cheaper way of generating and providing electric or some power that works for us all, we really do need to stop mucking about and get on with it. And do it now.

GEOFF CASS

Tewantin

coal fired power stations power prices renewable energy solar power wind power
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Firefighters work all night as blaze approaches properties

    Firefighters work all night as blaze approaches properties

    News A BUSHFIRE near Casino is back on advice level after a tough night on the fireground.

    Why this businessman is disgusted by rate debate

    premium_icon Why this businessman is disgusted by rate debate

    Business "We pay eight times more than what Ballina pays".

    Accused priest denies child sex claims at trial

    premium_icon Accused priest denies child sex claims at trial

    News Catholic priest is accused of abusing two boys in the 1980s

    Fed-up dairy farmer predicts demise of Aussie milk

    premium_icon Fed-up dairy farmer predicts demise of Aussie milk

    Business "It won't be long before there are milk shortages"

    Local Partners