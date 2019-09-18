STOP BAITING: World dingo campaign's Rainbow Beach link

RAINBOW Beach dingo advocate Jennifer Parkhurst has been recruited to an international effort to save the Australian dingo from deliberately engineered extinction.

She is featured in an article in Daily Mail Australia, and is understood to have been referred to in the online publication's overseas editions, along with academic, grazing industry and animal welfare advocates.

The article begins: "They are as iconic to Australia as koalas and yet virtually no-one blinks an eye when they are brutally poisoned in their thousands.”

Ms Parkhurst made headlines in 2010 when she was fined $40,000 and given a nine-month suspended jail sentence for feeding Fraser Island dingoes, after six years of watching and videoing tearfully as the animals died of starvation.

"They accepted me into their lives, left me to mind the pups and even allowed me to share their most intimate moments as they died,” she said.

"I've seen dingoes mourn, show love and affection, be joyful and playful, curious, fearful and sadly, show awareness of their own demise,” she said.”

The Daily Mail article reports her continuing fight to end the 1080 baiting practised by Gympie region farmers, the Gympie Regional Council and the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service in its mainland national parks.

It says she fights on "despite ill health since her conviction”.

The campaign is supported also by grazier Angus Emmott, of Noonbah Station, near Longreach.

Mr Emmott, a third generation grazier, says his views on dingoes put him at loggerheads with many other farmers, but he told the online paper baiting had been going on for 40 years and the problem was getting worse.

"That should tell you something,” he said, adding that he profits from leaving the dingoes alone. "We spend no time or money on pest control because it done naturally and we have better biodiversity, so the country is in better condition and the cattle do better.”

Humane Society International's Evan Quartermaine said a failure to innovate had left Australia behind the rest of the world and Sydney University's Dr John Newsome said taking dingoes out had led to an overabundance of emus, kangaroos, foxes and cats.