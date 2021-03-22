Stone pressured to have sex with co-star

Screen goddess Sharon Stone is saying "#MeToo" - and coming out swinging against Hollywood predators in her explosive upcoming memoir.

The Ratched star details a number of unsavoury sexual harassment situations she's endured throughout her 40-year career in her new memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, out March 30 from Knopf.

Although she heaps praise on some film execs and co-stars (especially her Basic Instinct leading man Michael Douglas), Stone said one unnamed producer pressured her to have real-life sex with a male co-star on an unnamed movie to help save the fizzling film.

Michael Douglas and Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct. Picture: TriStar/Getty Images

The flamboyant, candy-wielding producer allegedly asked her point blank to bed her struggling leading man, the 63-year-old writes in the exclusive book excerpt in Vanity Fair.

In her bombshell book, Stone recounts how she once "had a producer bring me to his office, where he had malted milk balls in a little milk-carton-type container under his arm with the spout open," she writes. "He walked back and forth in his office with the balls falling out of the spout and rolling all over the wood floor as he explained to me why I should f**k my co-star so that we could have on-screen chemistry."

The Casino Oscar nominee (BTW: Stone also has nothing but high praise for that 1995 film's director, Martin Scorsese, in her book) goes on to reveal how the unnamed Hollywood honcho claimed "he made love to Ava Gardner on-screen and it was so sensational! Now just the creepy thought of him in the same room with Ava Gardner gave me pause."

Despite having actor approval in her contracts, Stone claimed that movie producers repeatedly blew her off to "cast who they wanted. To my dismay, sometimes."

The Quick and the Dead and Total Recall actress also details how the unnamed producer in question actually insisted on casting this unnamed actor, even "when he couldn't get one whole scene out in the test … Now you think if I f**k him, he will become a fine actor? Nobody's that good in bed. I felt they could have just hired a co-star with talent, someone who could deliver a scene and remember his lines. I also felt they could f**k him themselves and leave me out of it. It was my job to act and I said so."

Leonardo DiCaprio, Gene Hackman, Sharon Stone and Russell Crowe in 1995 film The Quick and The Dead.

Some insiders are guessing that the unnamed player could be Stone's Sliver producer, the late Robert Evans of Love Story and The Godfather fame, who was previously an actor - and co-starred with Gardner in 1957's The Sun Also Rises, an adaptation of the Ernest Hemingway novel of the same name.

Their 1993 erotic thriller Sliver flopped, but the legendary Evans scored a late-career revival as the subject of the acclaimed 2002 documentary inspired by his own memoir, The Kid Stays in the Picture. He died at 89 in 2019.

Reps for the actress/author did not immediately respond to The Post's request for comment about the growing buzz surrounding her accusations. (We also reached out to Stone's Sliver leading man, William Baldwin, 58, for comment about the unconfirmed rumours and will update if we hear back).

Of course, Stone confirmed in the VF excerpt that she refused the offer to help rescue the faltering film with her body - "but [the actor] did make a few haphazard passes at me in the upcoming weeks, I'm sure spurred on by this genius."

As for ruffling feathers - in Hollywood or beyond - with the raw revelations in her new autobiography, Stone has one big message for potential haters in her pages.

"You can't shame me."

Billy Baldwin and Sharon Stone in Sliver.

