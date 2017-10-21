Stone and Wood, Enova scoop top gongs at Green Globe awards

GREEN GLOBE: Two Northern Rivers businesses, Stone & Wood and Enova Energy showed their environmental credentials with three wins between them at the New South Wales 2017 Green Globes Awards on Thursday evening.

GREEN GLOBE: Two Northern Rivers businesses, Stone & Wood and Enova Energy showed their environmental credentials with three wins between them at the New South Wales 2017 Green Globes Awards on Thursday evening. EMMY ETiE

TWO Northern Rivers businesses showed their environmental credentials with three wins between them at the New South Wales 2017 Green Globes Awards on Thursday evening.

The GGA showcase people and projects making real progress toward sustainability across NSW.

For Stone & Wood's Sustainability Manager, James Perrin, when the company was named as the winner of the Business leadership Awards held at the Art Gallery of New South Wales, he thought the night could not get any better.

So when the brewing firm was later named as the over winner and called up to collect the top gong, the Premier' Award for Environmental Excellence, he was shocked.

Delighted, thrilled and stoked, certainly, but also shocked.

"We were quietly hopeful we might be successful for the Business Leadership because we has put in a pretty fair submission, so when were were announced we thought we were very fortunate,” Mr Perrin said.

"After we went up and accepted it, sat down, said hooray, let's enjoy the rest of the evening”

So when Hon Gabrielle Upton, Minister for the Environment, Local Government and Heritage called them back on stage to take out the lead award, Mr Perrin said they were all shocked.

"We did not know at end of the night there was a Premier's Award which takes the winner of all the categories and picks one,” he said.

"To hear our name called out was an absolute shock, but a happy one and I could not wipe the smile off my face, it was a lovely.”

GREEN DUO: Stone and Wood sustainability manager, James Perrin was stoked to meet his hero Costa from Gardening AUTRALIA AT THE Green Globe Awards in Sydney ON October 19, 2017. Stone and Wood won two awards at the event. Supplied

Mr Perrin said the award was well-deserved and belong to everyone at Stone & Wood from the shop floor up.

"The awards were won through team effort,” he said.

"They are a nice indication we are on the right path regarding our business model and ethos.”

The judges said Stone & Wood were chosen for their exemplary leadership, vision and innovation, and for showing courage and conviction in overcoming obstacles to deliver outstanding benefits to the environment, community and economy.

Regional Sustainability Award

Enova Energy won the Regional Sustainability Award, which recognises the outstanding achievements of an organisation, project or person who has come up with an original and successful initiative in regional or rural areas.

Established in 2016, Enova Community Energy made Australian history as the country's first community-owned renewable energy retailer with around 1100 shareholders.

The group initially raised $4 million in capital and designed their business to maximise local job creation and recycle half the profits back into the community.

Enova is a benefit for those who are setting up community-based renewable energy projects and trying to find a retailer who will buy their excess energy.

The company has started a local energy revolution by overcoming regulatory barriers and putting legal and compliance arrangements in place along the energy chain from power plant ownership, generation and distribution to retailing and purchasing.

All winners for the 2017 Green Globe Awards.

BEST OF THE BEST AWARDS

Premier' Award for Environmental Excellence - Stone & Wood Brewing Co: Good Beer is Our Thing

Regional Sustainability Award - Enova Community Energy: Enova Community Energy

Awards for Organisations and Individuals

Business Leadership Award Stone & Wood Brewing Co: Good Beer is Our Thing

Community Leadership Award - Stucco: Stucco Solar + Storage Community Project

Public Sector Leadership Award - Department of Planning and Environment: Renewable Energy Advocate

Sustainability Champion Award - Alexandra Iljadica: Youth Food Movement Australia

Young Sustainability Champion AwardAnna - Jane Linke: Seaside Scavenge

Awards for ImpactBuilt Environment Award- City of Sydney: Smart Green Apartments

Natural Environment Award - Sydney Institute of Marine Science (and UNSW): Operation Crayweed Underwater Restoration

Resource Efficiency Award - Revolution Apps and Randwick, Waverley and Woollahra Councils: Compost Revolution

Western Sydney Regional Organisation of Councils: Light Years Ahead

Climate Change Leadership Award - Alternative Technology Association: Alternative Technology Association

Innovation Award - Gate Gourmet Australia: Gate Gourmet Green Dry Ice Project