Stone and Wood breaks ground at new brewery site

Stone and Wood's Jess Flynn, managing director Ben Summons, Byron mayor Simon Richardson and project manager Jamie Revell celebrate breaking new ground at their new brewery site.
POPULAR brewers Stone & Wood have today broken ground at their new brewery site on Ewingsdale Rd at Byron Bay.

The purpose-built brewery and office space, designed by Harley Graham Architects, will bring everything back under one roof.

Managing director Ben Summons said that as a local independent brewer, they were proud to continue investing in the Northern Rivers community.

"We're proud to be in the position to contribute to the region's economic growth and support local employment,” he said.

An artist's impression of the new Stone and Wood brewery.
By relocating their spiritual home within the local region, rather than outsourcing growth, their goal is to support the community that supports them, "giving back by creating more jobs and strengthening relationships with local partners (suppliers)”.

"Byron Bay is Stone & Wood's birthplace and spiritual home, we're excited to start construction and see the site take shape,” Mr Summons said.

Visitors will be able to take a tour and try the beers, adding an attraction for tourists to come to the region.

For the three founders, Ross Jurisich, Brad Rogers and Jamie Cook, the demands of the business meant a move would one day be on the cards.

"We brew all of our beer onsite here and up the road in Murwillumbah, and as the original brewers of Byron Bay, we want to share that experience and our story with the visitors who seek us out,” Mr Jurisich said.

