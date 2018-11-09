Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police divers located a stolen Toyota ute that was illegally dumped in The Rockies, a popular swimming hole near Warwick.
Police divers located a stolen Toyota ute that was illegally dumped in The Rockies, a popular swimming hole near Warwick. QPS
News

Police divers find stolen ute at bottom of The Rockies

marian faa
by
9th Nov 2018 12:10 PM

A SPECIAL squad of police divers from Brisbane have uncovered a stolen car in the depths of a popular swimming hole near Emu Vale, east of Warwick.

Police divers conducted a search of 'The Rockies' on Wednesday.

The Toyota ute was identified as a vehicle that was reported stolen from Rose Bud Court on August 8.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the ute was found under a popular jump-off point and could have potentially cause a hazard for those using the swimming spot.

"Those responsible have demonstrated they have complete disregard for the safety of anyone swimming or the environment they have polluted with fuel and oil," the spokesman said.

Police urge anyone with information about this incident to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

editors picks emu value investigation police divers queensland police stolen car stolen ute swimming hole the rockies yangan
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    $8.2 million for Lismore flood mitigation works

    $8.2 million for Lismore flood mitigation works

    News MORE than 400,000 cubic metres of soil will be excavated from behind the Lismore airport in the first stage of a multi-million dollar flood mitigation strategy.

    Deregistered doctor to defend 'draconian' charges

    premium_icon Deregistered doctor to defend 'draconian' charges

    News Andrew Katelaris says trial is 'anything but an ordinary drug case'

    Creepy underwear thief arrested after DNA test

    premium_icon Creepy underwear thief arrested after DNA test

    News Lismore detectives have made an arrest after lingerie stolen

    Help celebrate firefighters golden anniversary

    premium_icon Help celebrate firefighters golden anniversary

    News Clunes Fire Brigade opens it's station for 50th birthday

    • 9th Nov 2018 3:59 PM

    Local Partners