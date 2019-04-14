Menu
Police pursuit: Stolen trolley trailer
Crime

VIDEO: Stolen trolley trailer sparks Bruce Hwy police chase

Amber Hooker
by
14th Apr 2019 8:35 AM | Updated: 3:46 PM
A TEENAGE boy allegedly stole and drunk drove a ute with a six-metre trolley trailer attached from a Buddina shopping centre across the Sunshine Coast last night.

A police chase began soon after officers allege they received reports about 7.10pm that a boy had stolen the ute from the shopping centre as an employee collected trollies.

Witnesses allege the vehicle left north along the Nicklin Way with the trailer ramps down, dragging on the road an showering motorists with sparks.

Soon after, Kawana Waters police spotted the vehicle and trailer near the Bruce Highway interchange and attempted to intercept it, but the driver allegedly failed to stop.

Tyre spikes were eventually used to stop the vehicle in Palmview, after it allegedly travelled through red lights, southbund along the Bruce Highway and did a u-turn at Roy's Rd.

The two front tyres were punctured and the alleged driver, a 17-year-old Gympie boy, was taken into custody at the scene.

The boy allegedly returned a positive roadside breath analysis and was transported to Maroochydore Watchhouse where he produced a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.092 per cent.

He was charged with four counts of wilful damage, two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, drink driving, evasion, public nuisance, and failing to comply with learner licence provisions.

The boy will be dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

