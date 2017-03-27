27°
Stolen property worth $320,000 recovered

27th Mar 2017 12:13 PM
A LARGE amount of stolen property was recovered by police at Clearfield and Leeville

On February 16 warrants were executed by the Richmond TAG unit and State Crime Command.

The property recovered was worth about $320,000.00

Two men were charged with numerous offences.

On March 24 Richmond TAG attended a Leeville address where they arrested a 19 year old Leeville man.

He was taken to Casino Police Station where he was charged with dealing with the proceeds of crime.

He will appear in Lismore Local Court in May

Topics:  clearfield leeville northern rivers crime police stolen goods

