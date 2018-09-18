Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
North Buderim IGA. Kumaras Photo Lou O'Brien / Sunshine Coast Newspapers
North Buderim IGA. Kumaras Photo Lou O'Brien / Sunshine Coast Newspapers Lou O'Brien
Crime

Stolen potatoes thrown at cars

Liana Turner
by
18th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STOLEN sweet potatoes have been used in an attack on vehicles on the Far North Coast.

Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Gary Cowan said two cars were damaged on Casuarina Way at Kingscliff at the weekend.

Insp Cowan said those involved had apparently stopped at a farm stall to nab the sweet potatoes before throwing them at nearby parked cars.

"Two (damaged cars) were reported to us,” Insp Cowan said.

He said one car was dinted while another had a smashed window.

"We don't know what their motive was or who they are,” he said.

"But someone may have seen something.”

Insp Cowan urged anyone with information about the damage to contact police.

northern rivers crime sweet potato tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'RIP little angel': Tributes flow for girl killed in crash

    'RIP little angel': Tributes flow for girl killed in crash

    News THE community is in shock after the nine-year-old's "heartbreaking” death yesterday.

    • 18th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
    Man accused of filming at public toilets to face trial

    premium_icon Man accused of filming at public toilets to face trial

    Crime The 44-year-old man will defend all six of his charges

    • 18th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
    Proposal to turn important farmland into residential lots

    premium_icon Proposal to turn important farmland into residential lots

    News Richmond Valley Council will discuss the plan at tonight's meeting

    • 18th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
    The 'draconian' barriers facing grandparents

    premium_icon The 'draconian' barriers facing grandparents

    Letters to the Editor Grandparents are important, but they're facing tough times

    • 18th Sep 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners