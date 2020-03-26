Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man will face court today after stolen property and drugs were located during a search warrant at a Ballina home yesterday.
A man will face court today after stolen property and drugs were located during a search warrant at a Ballina home yesterday.
News

Stolen items found during drug investigation in Ballina

Aisling Brennan
26th Mar 2020 1:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN will face court today after stolen property was located during a search warrant at a Ballina home yesterday.

In February 2020, officers attached to Richmond Police District established Strike Force Braunbeck to investigate the supply of methylamphetamine in the Ballina area.

 

A man will face court today after stolen property and drugs were located during a search warrant at a Ballina home yesterday.
A man will face court today after stolen property and drugs were located during a search warrant at a Ballina home yesterday.

 

Following extensive inquiries, police executed a search warrant at a home on Treelands Crescent about 7.30pm on Wednesday, March 25, where they arrested a 47-year-old man.

>>> Latest coronovius information

>>> 'Serious' health concerns at ballina aged care home 

During the search warrant, police located and seized jewellery, bikes, power tools and watches - all alleged to be stolen property.

Police also seized methylamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

 

A man will face court today after stolen property and drugs were located during a search warrant at a Ballina home yesterday.
A man will face court today after stolen property and drugs were located during a search warrant at a Ballina home yesterday.

 

The man was taken to Ballina Police Station and charged with 47 offences, including supply prohibited drug on an ongoing basis, supply prohibited drug, goods in custody and fail to comply with reporting obligations.

 

A man will face court today after stolen property and drugs were located during a search warrant at a Ballina home yesterday.
A man will face court today after stolen property and drugs were located during a search warrant at a Ballina home yesterday.

 

He was refused bail to face Ballina Local Court today.

Investigations are continuing.

ballina crime ballina local court drug busts northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN PICTURES: Massive traffic delays at border crossing

        premium_icon IN PICTURES: Massive traffic delays at border crossing

        Information Our photographer Scott Powick was up late last night and early this morning to bring you all the action from the Queensland border shut down.

        Four new cases of COVID-19, total of 21 in Northern NSW

        premium_icon Four new cases of COVID-19, total of 21 in Northern NSW

        News There are now 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Northern NSW

        Woman who started Tabulam fire sobs in radio interview

        premium_icon Woman who started Tabulam fire sobs in radio interview

        News ONE year ago Natasha Spiller accidentally started a devastating fire