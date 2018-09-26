Stolen hall plaque a mystery

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS PLAQUE?: A plaque commemorating the former Cedar Point Hall has been stolen.

WHETHER the recent theft of a plaque at Cedar Point was a lark or malicious the mayor of Kyogle says it is extremely disappointing.

The plaque, which sat on a stone plinth was erected at Cedar Point to commemorate the former Cedar Point Hall following its demolition in early 2017, was believed to have been stolen sometime over the weekend of September 15 and 16.

Cr Danielle Mulholland said council staff were "baffled" by the theft and had called on the community's help to have the plaque returned.

"I find it incredibly disappointing that someone would basically steal from the community," Cr Mulholland said.

"From the council's point of view that's a theft of rate payers money.

"That plaque was in response from the community to losing the hall, by taking the plaque you really taking that away from people."

She said the most confusing part was what the culprit would do with the plaque.

"What possible use they will get from it?," she said.

"I cant imagine who would have taken it or why they would have taken it.

"They can't show it to anyone because they know where its come from and it can't commemorate anything else.

"I can't even begin to fathom why people do what they do ... it's done my head in a little bit.

"So far there's no leads on our end."

Kyogle Council General Manager Graham Kennett said the plaque was roughly 300 mm by 200 mm and would weigh a good kilo or two

"It was designed to be tamper proof - the bolts were hidden and the person who did this would have dad to get a crowbar and lever it off," he said.

"It's a shame."

Cr Mulholland encouraged anyone who knows about the plaque's disappearance to report it to crime stoppers, the police or Council's Urban Services Manager on 6632 1611.