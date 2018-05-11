Menu
Items siezed after a warrant was executed and a number of stolen items siezed. Marc Stapelberg
Crime

Stolen goods were likely to be sold online

Liana Turner
by
11th May 2018 12:00 AM

STOLEN property recovered from a Northern Rivers property this week could be worth more than $10,000, according to police.

And they believe many of the goods were destined to be sold online.

Police from the Richmond Target Action Group executed a search warrant at a Nimbin property about 10.45am yesterday.

Police allege they found power tools, personal items and clothing along with a NSW Fire and Rescue helmet and almost 200 grams of cannabis.

Richmond Police District crime manager Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Lindsay said some property had been linked to break-and-enters in the Wardell area.

"We will allege that we seized a large amount of property that we suspect of being stolen from properties in the Wardell area,” Insp Lindsay said.

"As a result, a 47-year-old man from Nimbin has been arrested and charged.

"It is part of an ongoing investigation by Richmond police into stolen property and we'd like to hear from anyone that has any information about stolen property and particularly the selling of stolen property on sites like Gumtree.

"We will allege that these thefts were part of the receiving and selling of stolen property within this area.

"Part of the investigation looked at the use of internet sites to on-sell this stolen property.”

Insp Lindsay said police also believed the offences could have links to the drug trade.

He warned those buying second-hand goods online to be careful of suspiciously good bargains.

"People should be wary ... if it's looks too good to be true,” he said.

After the raid, a 47-year-old man was arrested and taken to Lismore Police Station, where he was charged with two counts of stealing property in a dwelling house, break and enter, goods in custody, possessing a prohibited drug, attempting to dispose of stolen property and disposing of stolen property.

He was remanded in custody to face Lismore Local Court today.

