Stolen dog medication led to life-threatening seizure

CLOSE CALL: Yvonne Thrupp says her dog, Prince Harry, nearly lost his life after someone stole his seizure medication out of her mailbox. Kate McCormack

WHEN Yvonne Thrupp woke at two in the morning to her dog - named Prince Harry - having a seizure, she thought it would be his last.

As the seizure took control of his body, sending Harry into mouth-frothing spasms, Ms Thrupp prepared to say goodbye to her loyal friend of 12 years.

Much to everyone's surprise, Harry made it through the night and managed to make it to the Chinchilla veterinary clinic in the morning.

The vet was convinced his body wouldn't have handled the epileptic convulsions a minute longer.

This traumatic event would not have occurred if Harry's medication hadn't been stolen from Ms Thrupp's mailbox a few days earlier.

Ms Thrupp had arranged with Harry's vet surgery in Surat to have more medication posted to her home in Chinchilla, but after four days and no delivery she began to worry.

After doing some sleuthing, Ms Thrupp was informed by Australia Post her package had indeed been delivered to her address.

"I hadn't left my house the entire time I was waiting for his medication to arrive. I was too scared to leave him alone in case he had a seizure," Ms Thrupp said.

"The post office said someone has obviously stolen the package out of my mailbox and suggested I call the police."

Getting the pills back was never going to be an option for Ms Thrupp, but the Chinchilla police did offer to begin an investigation.

"I didn't want them wasting their limited resources looking for dog pills when I could just buy more. They are $40 a bottle, which is a lot when you are a pensioner, but I was more concerned about Harry going without them for so long," she said.

Ms Thrupp and Harry only recently moved to Chinchilla and were still attending their regular veterinary clinic in Roma.

Once she had established the epilepsy medication had been stolen, Ms Thrupp arranged for a friend to drive them out to Harry's vet in Roma the following day to collect more.

Unfortunately, Harry wasn't able to make it so long without his medication and suffered his most severe seizure to date the following morning.

"The seizures are heartbreaking to watch. I know when he is about to have one because I can hear his claws scratching, then he goes all stiff and froths at the mouth," Ms Thrupp said.

TAKING PRECAUTIONS: Chinchilla woman, Yvonne Thrupp has taken police advice to install a padlock on her mailbox and now receives all packages at the Chinchilla Post Office after someone stole her dog's seizure medication from inside it. Kate McCormack

"The only thing I can do is sit with him and gently talk him through it, but as I was timing it I realised this wasn't a standard seizure and after 10 minutes I thought, 'Oh my god this is it, he's gone, all because someone stole his medication out of my mailbox'.

"The person who did this obviously has no conscience, they must have been pretty desperate to take a little dog's epilepsy medication.

"It clearly says on the bottle it's for animal purposes only. I don't wish harm to anyone, but I want them to know their actions nearly killed my dog."

After informing the police, Ms Thrupp has taken their advice and installed a padlock on her mailbox and now personally receives all her packages at the Chinchilla Post Office.

"I am just grateful I still have him," she said.

"I don't know what I'd do without him, he's my best friend."