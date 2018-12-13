Stolen chainsaws, whipper snippers, cannabis found at farm

Cannabis was found during the execution of a search warrant on a farm at Drake.

TWO stolen chainsaws, two stolen whipper snippers and 60 cannabis plants were found during a police search this week.

Bonalbo Police made the discovery when they executed a search warrant on a farm at Drake at 9.50am on Wednesday.

Some of the cannabis plants were up to 2m high.

More than 200g of cannabis was also seized at the farm.

A 42-year-old Drake woman was placed under arrest and taken to Casino Police station, where she was charged with a number of offences.

She was granted conditional bail and will appear in Casino Local Court in January.