Stolen chainsaws, whipper snippers, cannabis found at farm
TWO stolen chainsaws, two stolen whipper snippers and 60 cannabis plants were found during a police search this week.
Bonalbo Police made the discovery when they executed a search warrant on a farm at Drake at 9.50am on Wednesday.
Some of the cannabis plants were up to 2m high.
More than 200g of cannabis was also seized at the farm.
A 42-year-old Drake woman was placed under arrest and taken to Casino Police station, where she was charged with a number of offences.
She was granted conditional bail and will appear in Casino Local Court in January.