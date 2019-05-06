Menu
The Subaru Impreza used to impersonate police on the Gold Coast
Stolen car used to impersonate cops

by Gerard Cockburn
6th May 2019 6:39 PM
GOLD Coast police are investigating the apparent use of a car to impersonate police, among other offences.

The dark grey Subaru Impreza was stolen from a property on Eden View Drive, Reedy Creek, on April 8.

About 3pm on April 16 a driver using the car allegedly impersonated a police officer on the Pacific Motorway near Carrara.

The driver reportedly was wearing a Queensland police baseball cap and instructed motorists to pull over on the highway. It is not believed any drivers complied.

The car has been linked to several other offences, including the theft of two sets of Queensland number plates from a Worongary and a Yatala address.

The car has also been involved in at least six dangerous driving offences throughout the Gold Coast.

The car was last seen travelling in the Mudgeeraba area, about 3pm on Sunday, with stolen number plates 959 WTW.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

