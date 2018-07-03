Stolen car used in ram raid at shop after armed break-in

THREE people are due to face court today over an alleged crime spree in Ballina.

Police will allege a 25-year-old Ballina man broke into a Ballina home while armed with a knife about 11.30pm last Thursday.

A woman was in the house at the time.

Police said the 25-year-old brandished the knife and stole property from the home, including a set of car keys which he and a 27-year-old man from Kempsey allegedly used to take a vehicle.

The same two men have been accused of using a crowbar to try to break into a Tintenbar store later that night.

They were not able to access the store and instead rammed the stolen car into the shopfront before stealing alcohol and cigarettes, police said.

Police attended a Biala Place, Ballina home to execute a search warrant yesterday.

They said the Ballina man was found hiding in a bedroom, lying on top of a large knife.

After a struggle, he was placed under arrest.

The Kempsey man, who had six outstanding warrants, was hiding in the roof cavity.

Police recovered items stolen in the alleged break-in.

The Ballina man was charged with aggravated break and enter with intent to commit serious indictable offence whilst armed, being armed with intent, taking and driving a conveyance, stalking, aggravated break enter and steal, and resisting police.

The Kempsey man was charged with aggravated break and enter with intent to commit serious indictable offence whilst armed, taking and driving a conveyance, stalking, aggravated break enter and steal, and goods in custody. Police executed the six outstanding warrants.

After further investigations during the search, police also charged a 20-year-old Ballina woman with hindering the discovery of evidence, resisting police, dealing with the proceeds of crime and concealing a serious indictable offence.

All three were were bail refused and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.