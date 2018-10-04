Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A stolen car caused damage to other vehicles at roadworks in an incident described as a “hit-and-run” by police. Picture: File image
A stolen car caused damage to other vehicles at roadworks in an incident described as a “hit-and-run” by police. Picture: File image
Crime

Stolen car involved in roadworks hit and run

by Sophie Chirgwin
4th Oct 2018 7:24 AM

POLICE are searching for a man and woman following a hit and run and attempted hijacking south of Brisbane last night.

At about 8pm Wednesday, a vehicle that was reported stolen from Edens Landing on September 28 was seen weaving around traffic stopped at roadworks on the Logan Mwy when it crashed into a truck.

The stolen four-wheel drive then reversed into a car before scraping down the side of another vehicle and reversing into a van before finally coming to a stop.

Police say the male driver left the stolen vehicle and attempted to hijack a nearby car before fleeing into bushland with a woman - who was the passenger in the stolen four-wheel drive.

The man is believed to be in his late 20s, Caucasian in appearance with short brown hair.

The woman is believed to be aged in her early 30s, also Caucasian with long brown hair.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact police.

Investigations are continuing.

editors picks hit and run logan mwy roadworks stolen car

Top Stories

    POLICE HONOURED: 'I've been to horrific places'

    premium_icon POLICE HONOURED: 'I've been to horrific places'

    News "I'VE been to murders, I've brought people back to life, I've been to horrific places but I know that I'm doing what other people are unable to do."

    Incredible transformation of 164-year-old general store

    premium_icon Incredible transformation of 164-year-old general store

    News The owner says the building will "stop traffic" once work finishes

    11 fatalities, 23 serious crashes: Our shocking statistics

    premium_icon 11 fatalities, 23 serious crashes: Our shocking statistics

    News One of our top cops has revealed ongoing frustration of police

    Why this Alstonville cafe owner was spared jail

    premium_icon Why this Alstonville cafe owner was spared jail

    Crime “It was a complete and utter shock when he was arrested”

    Local Partners