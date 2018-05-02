Stolen car dumped 200km away, precious items still missing

Some of the items that were stolen from a property at Rous recently. Images courtesy of the Richmond Police District.

Some of the items that were stolen from a property at Rous recently. Images courtesy of the Richmond Police District.

A CAR that was stolen from a Northern Rivers home has been found more than 200km away.

Police said the blue Commodore station wagon was taken during a break-in at a property on Ellis Rd, Rous, on April 24.

Other precious items were also stolen, including a walnut box, a New Zealand Rugby Union cap from 1902, a Samsung tablet and jewellery.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The stolen car was yesterday recovered in Karana Downs, Queensland - more than 200km away.

However the other stolen items are still missing.

If you have any information about who stole this property or where it may be, please call Ballina Police on 6681 8699 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Police reference is E67085806.