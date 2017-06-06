Stolen car and drugs found in home raid

DRUGS and a stolen vehicle have been seized during a search warrant on the Northern Rivers

About 10.50am Monday, officers from Richmond Local Area Command executed a search warrant at a home on Strong Road, Corndale.

During the warrant, police located a stolen Toyota Landcruiser, power tools suspected of being stolen, a small amount of cannabis, cannabis seeds, prescription medication, and nine cannabis plants.

Police spoke to the resident, a 55-year-old man, at the address, as well as four of his associates, two women and two men.

A small amount of amphetamine was also located on one of the female associates.

Inquiries continue and charges relating to the property and drugs are likely.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.