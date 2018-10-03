Menu
Crime

Stolen bottle of alcohol leads to string of charges

3rd Oct 2018 12:51 PM

A BALLINA man faces a string of charges after an incident on Tuesday night.

Police allege the 34-year-old man attended a liquor store and stole a bottle of alcohol. 

Police tracked him down to another licensed premises where he was residing.

As police were issuing him with a Field Court Attendance Notice he ran out of the room and knocked down a bank of TAB tickets in the hotel.

Police caught up to him and handed him the Field Court Attendance Notice, which he ripped up.

He walked away and damaged a car in a nearby motel and another car parked on River Street.

He was charged with larceny, offensive conduct, depositing litter and two counts of destroying property.

He will appear in Ballina Local Court later this month.

Lismore Northern Star

