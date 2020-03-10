Stockman’s challenge to take Casino by storm

THE Australian Stockman’s Challenge has been taking rural towns by storm recently, offering a new competition to masters of horseback.

Casino will host its first Stockman’s Challenge on March 14-15.

Stockman’s Challenge organiser Kerry Stewart said entries have “exceeded expectations” with more than 250 entries.

The two-part challenge involves a dry work pattern similar to dressage and campdraft events.

There will be a prize pool of $20,000 for entrants, who are coming from as far as the Hunter Valley and central QLD.

Until now, the nearest Stockman’s Challenge was held at Toowoomba, and Mr Stewart said Casino was the perfect fit.

“It’s a beast capital, and the area is known for its rural lifestyle,” he said.

“We want to grow the sport, and expanding to new regions will help that.

“There are some promising local riders, it will be a good gateway for them.”

Mr Stewart thanked all the sponsors for supporting something new to the area.