Stirring up then smoothing out a lumpy universe theory

Alison Paterson
| 11th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
GALAXY MAPPING: Galaxies including the M81are being mapped by the Dark Energy Survey of 400 researchers who are charting 26 million galaxies.
GALAXY MAPPING: Galaxies including the M81are being mapped by the Dark Energy Survey of 400 researchers who are charting 26 million galaxies. Supplied

HOW lumpy is the universe?

While you may be more concerned about how to make your gravy less clunky, cosmologists at the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile, have produced the biggest map yet of the universe's structure, and they find mass to be less lumpy than previous surveys have suggested.

And if you have trouble using a map to go on holiday, feel some sympathy for the Dark Energy Survey (DES), a collaboration of more than 400 researchers, which has now mapped the shape of 26 million galaxies.

According to the latest issue of the respected science journal Nature, these results which are part of the ongoing DES research, chart the distribution of matter in part by measuring how mass bends light, an effect known as gravitational lensing.

As all Dr Who fans know, an example of space-time curvature occurs with gravitational lensing which occurs when a huge mass (such as a group of galaxies) bends the light of stars or galaxies behind the mass from Earth's vantage point.

(Thank you Elizabeth Howell)

This kind of research is not for the faint-hearted, as scientists believe nearly 14 billion years ago, the universe was extremely smooth, and matter was evenly distributed.

But ever since then, mass has been clumping together into galaxies, gas clouds and other structures.

Data released by the DES team on August 3 now suggest this clumping has happened more slowly than indicated by estimates based on 'baby pictures' of the universe, which were made by measuring the cosmic microwave background, the afterglow of the big bang.

DES leader Professor Joshua Frieman, a cosmologist at the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab) in Batavia, Illinois said it's exciting news.

"We believe that, with these results, we're no longer the poor cousin to other efforts,” he said.

"We now have results that have comparable power to constrain cosmology.”

According to Einstein's general theory of relativity, mass warps space, so a large amount of matter in the foreground of a galaxy can bend its light in a way that makes the galaxy look slightly squashed.

This is true whether the foreground mass is made of invisible dark matter or of ordinary matter (but) galaxies can appear squashed for other reasons, including their actual shapes and orientations.

But if many galaxies in a certain region of the sky seem on average to be skewed along the same direction, then scientists reason gravitational lensing is the probable culprit.

The latest study was based on the first round of data collection, begun in 2013 and in which the DES mapped 26 million galaxies in the southern sky and measured their apparent shapes.

The team then calculated the amount of gravitational lensing in each part of the sky to reconstruct the density of the matter.

Galaxies and dark matter are not spread uniformly across the universe, as gravity has been pulling them together into a web-like structure of clusters and filaments, with enormous voids in between.

If confirmed, this could potentially reveal new physics, such as unexpected interactions between dark matter and dark energy, or new types of neutrino.

While the DES results have yet to be peer reviewed, they were presented at a meeting of the American Physical Society at Fermilab, and the authors have posted a battery of ten papers online.

Overall, researchers are excited to have another tool with which to probe the cosmos in ever-greater detail.

"My own view of all of these measurements is that they are stunning tests of the cosmological model, and the precision and accuracy only keep getting better and better,” astronomer Wendy Freedman of the University of Chicago in Illinois, said.

The latest map covers about one-thirtieth of the full sky, ten times more than a preliminary map that the survey released in 2015.

The final survey, due to conclude in 2018, will cover one-eighth of the sky; the results might be available some time in 2020, Frieman said.

Ultimately, the goal of the DES is to map a large-enough region to see how the influence of dark energy has evolved over the Universe's recent history.

Exciting times ahead.

With or without a TARDIS.

