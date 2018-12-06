Still time to help a family in need this Christmas

GIFT READY: Northern Co-operative Meat Company's Ashleigh Armstong, Sue Aleckson, Kylie Myers, Lesley Wright and Bianca Dunn are getting gifts ready for the five families they are adopting in the Adopt-A-Family Christmas Appeal.

GENEROUS businesses and organisations of the region still have time to adopt a family this Christmas.

The festive season can be a difficult time for families doing it tough - but this year you can brighten their lives by supporting the Adopt-A-Family for Christmas Appeal.

This year, The Northern Co-operative Meat Company in Casino have adopted not one, but five families this Christmas.

NCMC secretary Annabelle Toohey said the NCMC decided to get involved after seeing the advertisement in The Northern Star.

"Our CEO Simon Stahl thought it was a great opportunity to get behind the appeal and to help those who are less fortunate," Ms Toohey said.

"We selected families from Brighter Futures Casino and will spend about $1500 on the five families.

"It's the festive season and kids in a disadvantage family don't often get to share in the Christmas spirit ... so making this time of the year happy and joyous is a good enough reason to get involved."

She said the whole office would be involved in the appeal.

"About 10 of us will go shopping gin the next week and buy the ham for each families - and all the gifts for kids and parents- and we will buy everything from Casino - locally from our stores."

The Adopt-A-Family for Christmas Appeal that's been going for more than 25 years and this year, organisations will have until December 12 to get behind it .

Helping is easy, simply source gifts, hampers or food to donate to a family in need listed here.

Call the welfare agency or charity on the number listed and make a difference this Christmas to a local family.