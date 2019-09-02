Menu
POLICE ADVISE: Police advise they are on the lookout for Benjamin David Englefield who may be travelling in a grey VW Amarok with NSW registration DYL 06U and may be headed towards or currently in the northern New South Wales area. Supplied
Still on the run: Man wanted by police after major drug bust

Alison Paterson
2nd Sep 2019 11:15 AM

QUEENSLAND Police think a man on the run might be on the Northern Rivers and they want the public to be on the lookout.

On social media police advised they are searching for a man they believe can assist them regarding the seizure of 766kg of MDMA.

Police have posted on social media a request for the community assist them to locate Benjamin David Englefield, a man they believe may be able to assist following the investigation and subsequent powder by police from the Drug and Serious Crime Group.

It is believed Mr Englefield may be travelling in a grey VW Amarok with NSW registration DYL 06U and may be headed towards or currently in the northern New South Wales area.

Contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

