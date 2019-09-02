Still on the run: Man wanted by police after major drug bust

POLICE ADVISE: Police advise they are on the lookout for Benjamin David Englefield who may be travelling in a grey VW Amarok with NSW registration DYL 06U and may be headed towards or currently in the northern New South Wales area.

QUEENSLAND Police think a man on the run might be on the Northern Rivers and they want the public to be on the lookout.

On social media police advised they are searching for a man they believe can assist them regarding the seizure of 766kg of MDMA.

Contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.