'Still okay' to swim at lake, just avoid algae scums
BALLINA Shire Council's environmental health officers are keeping a "close eye" on algal levels at Lake Ainsworth.
Testing at the Lennox Head lake last week returned a green alert, meaning the water is safe for swimming.
"However, over the past few days there has been visual observation of algae scums on some shorelines," the council explained in a statement.
"At this stage, it is still okay to swim in the lake but care should be taken to avoid any visible slicks or scums."
Council staff re-tested the lake on Monday and results are expected back by Wednesday.
The information will be available on the council's website.