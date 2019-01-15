Menu
Ballina Shire Council staff are keeping a close eye on Lake Ainsworth at Lennox Head.
Environment

'Still okay' to swim at lake, just avoid algae scums

15th Jan 2019 2:10 PM

BALLINA Shire Council's environmental health officers are keeping a "close eye" on algal levels at Lake Ainsworth.

Testing at the Lennox Head lake last week returned a green alert, meaning the water is safe for swimming.

"However, over the past few days there has been visual observation of algae scums on some shorelines," the council explained in a statement.

"At this stage, it is still okay to swim in the lake but care should be taken to avoid any visible slicks or scums."

Council staff re-tested the lake on Monday and results are expected back by Wednesday.

The information will be available on the council's website.

