'Still much work to do' after last year's floods: Ballina MP

Homes and businesses in the Byron Shire were affected by flooding after ex-Cyclone Debbie in March 2017.

Homes and businesses in the Byron Shire were affected by flooding after ex-Cyclone Debbie in March 2017. Christian Morrow

BALLINA MP Tamara Smith has spoken in Parliament about the impact that last year's floods had on residents in the Ballina and Byron shires.

She said the floods were one of the most significant events to impact the region in the past 40 years.

"In the Ballina Shire, an estimated 100 residents were evacuated from Cabbage Tree Island by the State Emergency Service as a precaution due to concerns about water supply and sewerage,” Ms Smith said.

"About 1000 families in the Byron Shire experienced flooded homes. They had to replace carpets, refrigerators, washing machines, sofas, beds and other household items.

"However, they were not deemed eligible for the Disaster Recovery Payment or for the Disaster Recovery Allowance, for almost four months, despite the Lismore and Tweed electorates being ruled eligible within a few days.

"The Byron Shire Council estimates that the floods affected just over 1000 properties in the Byron Shire, which equates to one fifth of the community.

"The Office of the NSW Small Business Commissioner survey of Byron Shire businesses found that 74 businesses reported that the flood had an impact on their operations.”

Ms Smith also spoke about the pop-up disaster recovery centre, which was set up by the Mullumbimby and District Neighbourhood Centre.

Demand for meals went from 50 a day to 100 a day following Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

"The amazing manager, Julie Williams, said the centre assisted residents from Mullumbimby, Main Arm, Billinudgel, Crabbes Creek, Burringbar, New Brighton, Ocean Shores, Goonengerry, Federal, Wilsons Creek and South Golden Beach in the days and weeks after the floods,” Ms Smith said.

"Residents in The Pocket and Brunswick Heads also reported flood damage.

"The Red Cross visited approximately 280 homes in Billinudgel, Mullumbimby, New Brighton, Ocean Shores, South Golden Beach, Main Arm and Middle Pocket to check on the welfare of people.

"Overall, the SES received in excess of 3400 requests for assistance and more than 1500 emergency service personnel were deployed to the Northern Rivers region during the event.”

Ms Smith wrapped up her parliamentary speech by thanking emergency service crews for their hard work during this difficult period.

"I could not be more proud of the NSW Rural Fire Service and SES volunteers as well as all of our first responder rescue service men and women,” she said.

"The way that my community responded to the floods a year ago is a testament to their character and resilience and their willingness to lend a hand to others.

"It is still a shock to me and a matter of disgrace that this attitude was not extended by both State and Federal governments when it came to disaster relief.

"People are still recovering and there is still much work to do.”