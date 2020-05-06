Menu
IN THE search for missing woman Amber Christie, police are being assisted on the ground by SES crews from Woodburn, Broadwater, Ballina and Lismore.
News

STILL MISSING: Search continues for Amber

Cathy Adams
by
6th May 2020 11:48 AM

LAST Sunday, Amber Christie left her Evans Head home, and has not been seen since.

The 49-year-old left her home on Ash Street, Evans Head, about 4.15pm on Sunday and was last sighted on CCTV footage outside a licensed established in the town.

Amber is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 160cm-165cm tall, with a medium build, golden brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police are appealing for public help to locate missing woman, Amber Christie, 49, who was last seen leaving her home on Ash Street, Evans Head, about 4.15pm on Sunday, May 3 May.
She was last seen wearing tights, a long sleeve grey jumper and a backpack.

A large-scale multi-agency search continues today along the Evans Head River, with the assistance of the Marine Area Command and police divers.

Police are searching for Amber Christie, 49, who went missing in Evans Head last Sunday.
As police continue to investigate her whereabouts, detectives are urging anyone in the Evans Head area who may have dashcam footage or CCTV footage from Sunday afternoon and night to contact police.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

>>> PHOTOS from the search for Amber Christie

