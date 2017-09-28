37°
Still in the market for a bargain

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY: The New Brighton Farmers Market will celebrate its 10th birthday on Tuesday, October 3.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY: The New Brighton Farmers Market will celebrate its 10th birthday on Tuesday, October 3. Kate O'Neill
by Kate O'Neill

THE story goes that when the New Brighton Farmers Market began 10 years ago, it rained every Tuesday for six months.

"We'd wake up and say, it must be Tuesday, it's raining,” one of the original stallholders, Denise Latham, said.

"But customers came regardless. They came in spite of the rain and 10 years later they're still coming.”

Another original stallholder, Heather Armstrong, of Coopers Shoot Tomatoes, said they had received a lot of local support.

"It's just grown and got better,” she said.

"It's very community and it's just got a great vibe about it.”

The market has grown to include about 32 stallholders, including many of the originals.

There's local fresh fruit and veg, bread, honey, nuts, fish, chicken, tempeh, fresh dips, spices, cordials and seedlings.

There's also food and coffee stalls, including the much-loved Nomadic Kitchen, a favourite spot to catch up and chat over breakfast and a cuppa.

Market manager Allie Godfrey said a lot of effort had gone into making the market a welcoming place for visitors.

The New Brighton Farmers Market will hold its 10th birthday bash on Tuesday, October 3.

