Sticky situation for snake and lizard

A BIT of sticky tape on a piece of paper caused major problems for a little snake and lizard recently.

WIRES Northern Rivers received a call to rescue the snake, and expected it to be stuck in heavy duty plastic tape.

"Our rescuer was surprised to find that the tape was normal paper masking tape which had been crumpled up and discarded,” they said.

"Of even more surprise, the tape had caught not only a dwarf crown snake but also a little lizard, itself perhaps an intended meal for the snake.”

Dwarf crown snakes average about 25cm in length. WIRES said they are mildly venomous but not considered dangerous to humans because they are "reluctant biters, relying more on bluff display than bite”.

"Freeing the snake and the lizard from their sticky situation would take some careful and patient work, since both were so small and delicate,” WIRES said.

"Two WIRES snake handlers worked together, one holding the snake's head as they soaked the paper and freed the two reptiles.

"This lizard and snake were fortunate that the tape they were stuck to was water soluble.

"WIRES also currently have a juvenile coastal carpet python in care who had been adhered to a very sticky 'matting tape' used to insulate a ceiling.

"This snake had to be transported to Currumbin Wildlife Hospital for treatment and is now in care until he sheds.”

WIRES is reminding people to consider the impact on wildlife when disposing of rubbish, particularly items with adhesive surfaces.

"You might just save a small bird, mammal or reptile from a sticky fate,” they said.