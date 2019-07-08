Sticks and all at hockey titles

Lismore teenager Taquira McGrath will represent NSW at the Australian Under-21 Hockey Championships in Goonellabah this week.

A CHANCE to play in a national tournament at home helped drive Lismore teenager Taquira McGrath in her selection for the Australian Under-21 Hockey Championships.

The 17-year-old has been selected in the NSW Blues team with the week-long tournament at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah, set to start Wednesday.

Taquira is no stranger to NSW selection and has come straight out of the NSW under-18s team having first played at state level in under-13s.

"I'm really excited to play at home, my nan and pop have never seen me play at national level,” she said.

"I definitely had a bit more drive for this one and I'll have friends and other family here.

"I'm the youngest in my team and I think most of them have come from Sydney.

"I think we'll do well, we've met three times for training camps and they're a really good bunch of girls.”

Taquira plays in the Far North Coast competition and is in her final year of High School at Trinity Catholic College in Lismore.

The carnival will also see her presented with $1000 from the Commonwealth Games NSW Athlete Grants.

She is one of 12 from across the state to recieve the grant and will put it all towards hockey.

"That's enormous and I'm so grateful because it will really help with some of my costs,” Taquira said.

"I've already played for NSW (under-18s) in Hobart in April, then went to another selection trial from there so there's a lot involved.”

She won't be alone at the carnival with a handful of players who have moved on from the region spread across NSW and Queensland teams.

Former Coraki player Tom Brown recently played in Spain with the Australian Under-21 Burras team at the Nations Invitational tournament.

He will play in the top NSW team this week while Cooper Stahl has been selected in the Blues team.

Ballina junior Tyler Arundell will play for Queensland with Tom's cousin Luca Brown and Erin Lidbetter is in the NSW women's Blues side.

NSW play ACT in the first women's game tomorrow at 10am while Queensland play Tasmania in men's competition at 11am.