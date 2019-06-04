Sticks and all at hockey carnival

The North Coast team competing in the New South Wales PSSA boys hockey championships at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah this week.

The North Coast team competing in the New South Wales PSSA boys hockey championships at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah this week. Mitchell Craig

NORTH Coast won its first game with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Sydney South West at the NSW Primary School Sports Association hockey championships.

Port Macquarie player Ben Grummitt scored the match-winning goal while goalkeeper Hayden Biele made a number of fine saves at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah, today.

North Coast came up against a committed Western zone and gave up an early lead with a 2-1 loss in its second game.

Coach Chris Shipman has high hopes for the team and believes they can reach the semi-finals.

"This morning was great but Western played really well and our basics let us down in that game,” Shipman said. "If we keep our focus and concentrate on the key areas we'll go a long way.

"We've got kids from Port Macquarie all the way to Tweed. They've come together well and some friendships are starting to develop already.

"They've only had the one training session together and you can already see they're getting a lot more comfortable with each other.

"We'll probably find that they'll play their best hockey as the tournament goes on.”

The three-day competition continues today with 14 teams from across NSW.

North Coast also has a second invitational side with a couple of Lismore children playing in the Polding team.

Western zone won its first two games yesterday and was ready to play after training in colder conditions in Orange in the lead-up.

The zone covers a big area, including Bathurst, Dubbo, Lithgow and Parkes.

"We trained in -1 degree conditions so we were happy to turn up in shorts today,” Western coach Adam Gill said.

"We've got a really good centre-half in Flynn Thompson and he made the state team last year.

"Our focus is on the team and we try not to worry about individual performance.

"They're still only kids and we just want to teach them and see them improve as much as possible.”

The two North Coast teams play each other tomorrow at 8.55am.

The competition final is scheduled for 1.15pm Thursday.