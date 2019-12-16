Steyn tipped to terrify Big Bash bats

Dale Steyn still has plenty of zip — and that spells bad news for Big Bash batsmen. Picture: AAP

Dale Steyn has warmed up for the Big Bash League by terrifying batsmen in South Africa's Twenty20 league with some matchwinning spells of fiery bowling.

The speed machine will land in Melbourne tomorrow and is set to then jet to Brisbane on Thursday as he prepares to make his debut for Melbourne Stars at the Gabba the next night.

Steyn, 36, will fight off jet lag as he looks to take down Brisbane Heat captain Chris Lynn in the first of six appearances for the green team.

Steyn signed off from the Mzansi Super League with the wicket of AB de Villiers, who will join Heat on January 14.

The caught and bowled was Steyn's 15th wicket from just eight matches and no bowler bettered his strike-rate of 12.8 deliveries.

Melbourne Renegades all-rounder Dan Christian faced Steyn in South Africa and gave the Stars' mega signing the ultimate compliment.

"He bowled very, very quick," Christian said yesterday.

"He bowled really well, really well. He's certainly back to his best I think."

Melbourne Renegades star Dan Christian says Steyn is still bowling “very, very quick”. Picture: Getty Images

Steyn also removed Chris Gayle as he picked up multiple wickets in six out of his eight T20 matches.

Stars have loaded up with ball speed this summer with Nathan Coulter-Nile crossing from Perth Scorchers.

"It's a big change for us," Stars all-rounder Marcus Stoinis said yesterday.

"We've got some real ball speed, Franky Worrall's fresh as well. That will complement our spinners.

"With the big square boundaries at the MCG, we'll be pretty hard to beat."

Stars batsman Ben Dunk also teed off in the South African league, plundering 380 runs at an average of 54.3.