Steven Van Zandt brings his Soulfire to festival

LEGENDARY: Steven Van Zandt will bring his band Little Steven and The Disciples of Soul. Bjorn Olsson

JUST weeks to go until Bluesfest 2019, organisers confirmed American musician and actor director, activist, radio DJ and one of the founding members of Bruce Springsteen's iconic E Street Band, Steven Van Zandt, is bringing his rousing Rock and Roll band, Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul.

Van Zandt, 68, frequently goes by the stage names Little Steven or Miami Steve.

He is a member of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band, in which he plays guitar and mandolin.

He is also known for his roles on television dramas, playing Silvio Dante on The Sopranos (1999-2007) and Frank Tagliano/Giovanni 'Johnny' Henriksen on Lilyhammer (2012-2014).

Van Zandt is bringing his band Little Steven and The Disciples of Soul, active on and off since the 1980s.

In 2014, Van Zandt was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the E Street Band.

Little Steven and his 14-piece band the Disciples of Soul will bring their critically acclaimed Soulfire Tour to Byron Bay.

Soulfire Live!, their 2017 album, is an electrifying journey through rock'n'roll history, led by one of its most passionate practitioners, showcasing Zandt's knowledge, talent, and sheer love for the genre in all its many shapes and guises.

Among the album's many highlights are original songs from throughout Little Steven's illustrious career: Standing In The Line Of Fire and I Don't Want To Go Home, alongside a number of favourite cover versions like The Electric Flag's Groovin' Is Easy, Etta James' Blues Is My Business, and James Browns Down And Out In New York City.