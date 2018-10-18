Why May had to make ‘selfish’ decision

STEVEN May says he had to make the "selfish" decision to leave the Gold Coast Suns because he was too old to make the club's next premiership window.

May, 26, became the second co-captain to depart the club this month, following Tom Lynch out the Metricon door in a deal that landed him at Melbourne.

The key defender said he did not want to be part of the club's rebuild.

"They are in a rebuild and will go to the draft and they have a lot of the right people at the club now," May said on Channel 9.

"I just felt like, at 26 - I'm going to be 27 next year - I'm probably going to miss their window.

"So it probably was a bit of a selfish decision but I have to look after my own career.

"I have been there for eight years and we haven't looked like getting close to finals.

"So I had to think about my short-term future but also where I see myself playing long-term."

May says a meeting with Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin steeled his resolve to get to the Demons.

Steven May will play for Melbourne in 2019. Picture: AAP Images

"When I met with Simon Goodwin there was something about him," May said.

"If you look at (previous recruits Michael) Hibberd and (Jake) Melksham, they have been able to extend their careers and get the best out of themselves.

"I feel like my career has plateaued a bit and I take full responsibility for that but I feel like a fresh environment and those coaches around can help me.

"Goody was a lot about what he can get out of me as a player and what I can offer to the team and I suppose he made me feel really valuable and he touched a lot about their family values and what it is to be a Demon and it is something that resonated with me.

"From then on I spoke to my manager and I felt like I have got a soft spot for the Dees now.

"I had never spoken to them in previous years and this is the first time and I just knew then and there that I want to be a Demon."