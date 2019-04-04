May set for long stint on sidelines

Steven May will miss several weeks with a groin injury.

MELBOURNE boom recruit Steve May will be sidelined until at least Round 5 with a groin injury sustained last Saturday night against Geelong.

The high-priced defender, who has endured a mixed start to his time at the Demons since being traded from Gold Coast, is "likely" to miss three weeks, according to Melbourne's elite performance manager Dave Misson.

"He's probably likely to miss the next three games - Essendon, Sydney and St Kilda," Misson said.

"He's had some good improvement in the back end of this week which we've been encouraged by, but it's about setting him up for a good year."

Misson reiterated the club's desire to have the ex-Gold Coast captain fit and firing at the pointy end of the season.

"We don't want him to be in and out of the team the whole time, as that would potentially put him at risk," he said.

"So we'll give him some good reloading time to set him up for a big year, but that means he will miss the next couple of weeks."

The news is a further blow to Melbourne ahead of games against Essendon, Sydney and St Kilda.

Steven May is struggling with a groin injury. Picture: AAP

May was already due to miss Friday night's 17th v 18th clash against the Bombers, but the news he will be sidelined for at least two further weeks is a bitter blow for a club already struggling to deal with several injuries.

May appeared to be the likely match-up for Lance Franklin, and with no Jake Lever until at least mid-season, the Dees back half will be stretched.

The left-footer struggled in pre-season running and was suspended for Round 1 after an illegal bump in Melbourne's final JLT hit out against Brisbane.

These issues prompted Fox Footy's Garry Lyon to critique May's first few months at the club, before the 26-year-old responded earlier this week.

"I didn't see Garry much in the pre-season or anything, so he has obviously got that from someone else," May said.

"People are entitled to their opinions. We're in the footy bubble.

Steven May has come under fire.

"I came back in what I usually do if not a bit better. And I got to the Dees and their standards were a lot shorter: everyone had to be under certain skinfolds and time trials had to be elite.

"After that first time-trial and after the first couple of sessions I went: 'Wow, these guys are flying, I need to get up to speed here'.

"I went and saw the dietitian, saw the strength and conditioning coach, saw the coaches and put in a plan and executed that and got myself in good condition.

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin addressed May's plight on Thursday.

"We can only judge him from his time at the club so far, and he has put in a mountain of work," Goodwin said.

"We know he's going to be a really important player for us."