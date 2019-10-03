Steven Bradbury part of birthday weekend for Taverners

CELEBRATIONS: Olympic gold medallist Steven Bradbury will at a Lord's Taverners dinner at Lismore on Friday night.

CELEBRATIONS: Olympic gold medallist Steven Bradbury will at a Lord's Taverners dinner at Lismore on Friday night. Paul Braven GLA041116BREAKY

A BUSY three days is fast approaching for the 10-year anniversary of the Northern NSW Lord's Taverners branch.

It all starts Friday night with Olympic gold medallist Steven Bradbury the guest speaker for a dinner at the Trinity Sports Centre in Lismore.

Bradbury is best known for winning a gold medal as a speed skater at the 2002 Winter Olympics when the other racers fell over in a last corner pile-up before he skated past them.

More recently he has been on the reality television program Australian Survivor.

There is a social cricket day at Sam Trimble Oval, Bexhill on Saturday before a golf day at Byron Bay, Sunday.

Also in attendance at the dinner will be Mike Coward, the international cricket correspondent, writer and commentator who is the main person responsible for the formation of the branch.

The Taverners have had some top names across a number of sports at dinners, with tennis legend Pat Rafter and Paralympian Kurt Fearnley among previous guest speakers at Lismore.

The group continues to help disadvantaged and disabled young people using cricket and other forms of sport and recreation to engage with them.

The local branch was established by Stan Gilchrist on October 3, 2009, and is now acknowledged as the leader of the 13 branches in Australia.

"We're so grateful for all the support we get and this is a great chance to celebrate and say 'thank you',” Lord's Taverners Northern NSW chairwoman Joanne Cooper said.

"We now offer tertiary scholarships with TAFE programs and we focus on females in sport and getting young girls involved.

"We recently had 130 primary school girls participate in our five sports over five days program in Lismore.”

Bookings for the anniversary dinner have closed online, but phone inquiries can be made to Cooper on 6624 6712 or Stan Gilchrist at 0412664617.