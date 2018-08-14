Menu
Smith and Warner set for Aussie showdown

by Ben Horne
14th Aug 2018 2:18 PM
David Warner (left) and Steve Smith could be set for a suburban showdown.
AUSTRALIA'S two premier batsmen could face off in Sydney grade cricket on November 10 when David Warner's Randwick-Petersham host Steve Smith's Sutherland.

In a schedule sent to clubs last week, Randwick-Petersham are slated to host Sutherland in round five of the grade competition in a one-day match at either Coogee or Petersham Oval, with the venue to be announced.

Beer and sausage sizzle sales are expected to go through the roof in the opening weeks of the competition, with the banned duo to make a number of appearances for their junior clubs.

Sutherland and Randwick-Petersham have both been given two home matches to open the season in a bid to boost attendances in the suburbs.

The season commences with a one-day match on September 22, with Sutherland tackling Mosman at Glenn McGrath Oval and Randwick-Petersham facing St George in Coogee. In round two, teams will play two-day matches starting on Saturday September 29 and concluding on Saturday October 6.

Warner and Smith's availabilities are still to be confirmed but it's anticipated they will both at least play the opening rounds of the competition.

The deposed Australian captain and vice-captain recently played against each other in Canada and are opponents currently in the Caribbean Premier League - however a match-up between the two in Sydney could draw a big crowd.

Steve Smith and David Warner could clash in grade cricket’s biggest ever showdown. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty
Many former greats have called on Cricket Australia to allow Smith and Warner to play Sheffield Shield cricket and the Big Bash League, but the governing body has stayed firm in demanding the suspended duo return to their roots in club cricket.

Playing for their clubs is one of the boxes the duo - and Cameron Bancroft - are expected to tick off in their road back to the top level following the ball-tampering scandal.

Randwick-Petersham boss Mike Whitney says the club will welcome Warner with open arms.

